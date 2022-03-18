All England Open: Lakshya Sen and Women's Doubles pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly advance to SF

World Championships bronze medallist Lakshya Sen advanced to the men's singles semi-final of the All England Championships here at Utilita Arena Birmingham after his Chinese opponent Lu Guang Zu gave him a walkover while Women's Doubles pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly stunned World silver medallist Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan to enter last-4.

The 20-year-old Lakshya will face the winner of the match between Malaysia's sixth seed Lee Zii Jia and Japan's second seed Kento Momota in the semi-final.

The Almora lad is enjoying a decent run of form as he bagged a bronze medal in World Championship, secured his maiden Super 500 title at India Open in January and then claimed a runners-up finish at the German Open.

The unseeded Indian defeated the World No.3 Anders Antonsen by 21-16, 21-18 in the previous match.

In women's doubles, the Indian pair of P Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly defeated World no.2 and World Championship silver medallist pair of Lee Sohee and Shin Seungchan of South Korea 14-21, 22-20, 21-15 in a match that lasted for one hour and seven minutes to enter the semi-final.

The 19-year-old P Gayatri Gopichand and the 18-year-old Treesa Jolly lost the opening game and in the second game saved two match points to win it 22-20 and then won the third game to win the match in three games.

In men's doubles, the fifth-seeded Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to make it to the semi-final losing 22-24 17-21 to Indonesian top seed Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in 47 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

