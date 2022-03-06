All riders of Hero Motosports Team Rally make it to Top-10 in Prologue Stage of Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has begun its campaign at the second round of the newly formed FIA-FIM World Rally-Raid Championship the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge (ADDC) 2022.

Following a historic outing at the Dakar Rally earlier this year marked by their first-ever Dakar stage win - the team is back in action with renewed focus, motivation and a reinforced squad.

At Abu Dhabi, the team is represented by riders Joaquim Rodrigues, Franco Caimi, and the latest addition to the team - Ross Branch. Competing in the Rally GP class, the three riders Caimi, Branch and Joaquim Rodrigues finished the Prologue stage in the 4th, 5th and 6th positions respectively, making a dominant entry into the five-day race.

After completing the administrative checks and technical scrutiny on March 4th, the riders took to the start line for the Prologue on March 5th - a short 2km sprint starting from the Yas Marina Circuit - which determined the start order for Stage 1.

The new rally season for Hero MotoSports looks promising, having started it on a remarkable note at the Dakar in January. ADDC 2022 is also the debut race for Ross Branch a.k.a the Kalahari Ferrari, in Hero MotoSports colours. A well-known top talent in the Rally-Raid circuits, Branch is expected to enhance the overall outlook, performance, and competitiveness of the 6-year-old young team. JRod, who won a stage at the Dakar Rally 2022 is currently at his peak performance, and Franco Caimi makes a comeback after his unfortunate injury from before the Dakar.

The first official stage of the ADDC 2022 is due on Sunday, March 6th, and this will take the riders on a 262 km special in the sands of Arabia. The team will start from the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, and end the day in the desert, at Hameem-Qasr Al Sarab.

"We are back again at Abu Dhabi, not long after the race here in last November. ADDC is now the second race of the year according to the calendar of the new World Rally-Raid Championship. We had a very productive week here in training and preparations with our three riders - Franco Caimi, Joaquim Rodrigues, and the new entry to the team, Ross Branch. The presence of Ross with us reinforces our position as a top rally team. We're also much happy about Franco's recovery and return to the team. We are still waiting for Sebastian Buhler to recover completely from his crash at ADDC last year," said Wolfgang Fischer, Team Manager, Hero MotoSports Team Rally.

"The prologue here at Abu Dhabi was short, but a good start to the testing conditions that start tomorrow. We have been working hard, the bikes are running well, and I am feeling good. So, looking forward to a good rally." said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Joaquim Rodrigues.

"I'm super happy to be back with the team and racing once again. The prologue today was fun, and I really enjoyed being back on my Hero Rally 450. It was definitely a good first contact before the show that starts tomorrow, and I'm looking forward to the rest of the race." said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Franco Caimi.

"It was really fun to be back on the track today! It was just 2 km so it wasn't long enough to make good time, but I still enjoyed it and felt great to ride my new bike. I am really excited to be a part of the Hero MotoSports Team Rally and am very happy to have started my first race with the team. I think we have prepared well, and I can't wait for stage 1!" said Hero MotoSports Team Rally rider Ross Branch.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor