Always enjoy bowling with Arshdeep as he creates pressure from the other end: Rana

Dharamsala, Dec 15 India’s seam-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana said he relishes sharing the new ball with Arshdeep Singh and credited the left-arm fast bowler for building pressure from the opposite end.

In the third T20I at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday, Arshdeep and Rana, playing in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was unavailable due to personal reasons, set the tone for India’s seven-wicket win by making the most of seam-friendly conditions and picking three wickets in the powerplay.

The duo claimed a combined 4 for 47 from their eight overs, which proved to be decisive for India’s comfortable win, giving them a 2-1 lead. “First of all, I always enjoy bowling with him with the new ball, especially because he's someone who creates that pressure from one end. I like to give him company in terms of what's in my hand. So, I enjoy bowling with him because he has a lot of experience and I get a lot of help from him.

"I found out at midnight that I was playing this match. It's my first time here in Dharamsala. I've never been to Dharamsala before. It's a lot of fun bowling here. I get a lot of help from the weather and it’s a lot of fun,” said Rana in a video posted by BCCI’s social media accounts on Monday.

Arshdeep, who took the Player of the Match award for his figures of 2-13, had a forgetful time in the second T20I in New Chandigarh – conceding 54 runs, including seven wides in the 13th over. He said being a level-headed human and support from the team helped him bounce back in Dharamsala, a ground where he turns out for Punjab Kings in the IPL.

“Whether it's good or bad, I just try to stay at a level. Like, I try to be a level-headed person and create reels. I try to keep the dressing room atmosphere light because when you play at an international level and you're away from your family, there's a lot of pressure. If you don't have a good day, they give you a shoulder to help you and make you feel good. That's the main motive of being in the team.

He also felt bowling coach Morne Morkel could have been playing ahead of him if the former was still active on the international circuit. “If the bowling coach was playing on this wicket, I wouldn't be playing. After the last game, he said that you gave me a lot of screen time.

“Whenever I bowled a wide ball - the camera was focusing straight on the coach because many felt, ‘What if he gave a wrong bowling plan or we didn’t do practice together with him?’ For that, I will say sorry to Morne and will try to get you less screen time."

Morkel reacted with laughter about an increase in his visibility in the second T20I and felt pleased about India’s fightback with the ball. “I received a lot of messages from players in our squad with the red ball and 50-over series that I pay for my own private channel because all they saw was me on the screen.

“I'm just happy with how the boys bounced back in this game. I thought it was a beautiful comeback with the ball by the boys,” he said.

Morkel signed off by admiring the picturesque surroundings in Dharamsala. “The nice thing about this ground is if you ever have an average day, you can always look up at the mountains and just feel life isn't the same everyday. So, there’s always a great joy in coming to this venue and playing here. It's one of my favourite grounds in the world.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor