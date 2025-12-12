"Always something more to look forward to": Yuvraj Sandhu on bagging sixth title of season

New Delhi [India], December 12 : Yuvraj Singh Sandhu continued his stellar run on the PGTI circuit as he clinched the Delhi Vishwa Samudra Open title, marking his sixth title of the season. The in-form golfer said the achievement left him feeling grateful, motivated and excited for what lies ahead.

"To be very honest, it feels very great. I'm grateful to be standing here, winning six times this season but then again, there's always something more to look forward to and I'm definitely going to enjoy this win. I'm going to enjoy the sixth win of the season. I'm going to cherish it with my family and friends but I'm definitely grateful and just happy with the sixth win," he told ANI.

Looking ahead, Yuvraj expressed his enthusiasm for representing India at the upcoming Asian Games.

"Absolutely, Asian Games has always been something that I always look forward to. Asian Games, Olympics - it's something that an athlete always looks up to," he said.

"I'm really excited. I travelled to Japan in the beginning of the year, so I'm more or less aware of the playing conditions there. So I'm going to practise accordingly and work with my team accordingly and hopefully have a good Asian Games season as well," he noted.

A determined Yuvraj Sandhu, coming back from a heartbreaking runner-up finish in Jaipur last week, dominated proceedings with a final round of six-under 66 to register a thumping eight-shot win at the INR 2 crore Vishwa Samudra Open 2025 presented by Kapil Dev played at the revered Delhi Golf Club (DGC).

The Chandigarh-based Yuvraj (73-69-66-66), who shot a second straight bogey-free 66, totaled 14-under 274 for the week. As a result, Sandhu picked up the winner's cheque worth Rs 30 lakh to take an unassailable lead in the PGTI Ranking with his season's earnings moving to INR 1,61,67,100.

The 28-year-old Yuvraj thus emerged as the 2025 PGTI Order of Merit champion and sealed his berth on the DP World Tour for next year.

Sandhu's impressive sixth victory of the season helped him match the PGTI record for most titles in a season set by Manu Gandas in 2022. Yuvraj also equalled the record for the lowest winning total at DGC (14-under 274) set by Viraj Madappa in 2021.

N Thangaraja (73-66-75-68) of Sri Lanka finished a distant runner-up at six-under 282 following his last round of 68. Thangaraja collected the runners-up cheque of INR 20 lakh to move up two spots to second place in the PGTI Ranking with his season's earnings reading INR 1,08,57,488.

Akshay Sharma (five-under 283), Manu Gandas (three-under 285) and Rashid Khan (two-under 286) finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Yuvraj Sandhu, who began the day with a one-shot lead, made early strides towards the title with birdies on the first two holes where he made an up and down from the bunker and a 12-feet conversion. Yuvraj went on to add four more birdies thereafter to comfortably march to his 15th career title as the rest of the field struggled to keep pace with him.

Yuvraj's father, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, spoke about his son's achievements.

"I can't express myself. Sometimes you feel you don't have the words to say so and you have tears in your eyes, your heart filled with emotion. That kind of feeling is there," he said.

"See, it's been a very satisfying journey. When you see your son grow into a leading Indian golfer and winning one event after the other and you start getting known by your son's name, I think that's the best thing to happen for any father. So that's the kind of feeling I have."

Yuvraj mother, Baljit Sandhu, also expressed her dreams for her son's future.

Sharing her faith and support, she said, "I am always in my zone. I just pray. I am always praying with Babaji. I am always there. He's the one and he'll help him out from everywhere."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor