'Aman can become next Sushil', says coach at Chhatrasal Stadium as 20-yr-old earns first Paris 2024 quota in men's wrestling

Istanbul, May 12 Aman Sehrawat, the 20 year old wrestler who introduced himself at the 2022 Asian Games by securing a bronze medal, has earned the Indian men’s wrestling contingent it’s very first quota for the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 57 kg freestyle category at the World Olympic Games Qualifiers.

"I slept last night knowing that I just have to fight for six minutes today. Whether you win or lose is a different matter. I just wanted to do my fight,” said Aman post his bout.

Speaking to IANS on Sunday, a coach at Chhatrasal stadium expressed his delight with Aman winning quota place for India. "He is a dedicated boy. His wrestling is improving day by day. He has the calibre to become next Sushil Kumar in wrestling. We are all proud if him."

Aman secured a dominant technical superiority (12-2) victory over Chongsong Han in the quota matc. He put on an impressive showing throughout the qualifiers as he beat Olympian Georgi Vangelov of Bulgaria 10-4 to move into the quarterfinals where he prevailed with a 12-2 win over Andrii Yatsenko of Ukraine on Saturday.

Aman's win is huge for the men's wrestling contingent as Asian Games silver medallist Deepak Punia suffered an embarrassing exit in his very first bout at the qualifiers.

Punia lost against China's Zushen Li by the score of 4-6 in the 86kg category and lost out on aspirations for the Olympics that are scheduled to be held from June 26 in French capital.

Earlier, Nisha Dahiya secured a quota for the women’s contingent as well at the ongoing qualifiers as she became the fifth women grappler from India to secure a quota for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games after Antim Panghal, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik and Reetika Hooda.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor