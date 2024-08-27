Aman Sehrawat holds roadshow in Delhi to celebrate Olympic bronze medal

New Delhi [India], August 27 : Indian Olympic bronze medal-winning wrestler Aman Sehrawat held a roadshow from Chhatrasal Stadium to celebrate his historic medal at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics.

The wrestler visited his hometown Jhajjar in Haryana on Sunday where he was felicitated for his historic medal at the marquee event.

Now, he has returned to Delhi, where he took out a roadshow from Chhatrasal Stadium, a place that has given India plenty of great wrestlers, including Olympic medalists Yogeshwar Dutt, Sushil Kumar, Ravi Dahiya and now Aman.

He was also felicitated with a garland by his loved ones and close friends.

Aman expressed happiness about the love he is receiving from people.

"It feels really good. The love I am getting from people is great. They are all my family," said Aman.

Speaking to the media, he urged the players to give their best in whichever sport they are participating.

"Give your 100 per cent in your sport. In the end, the result would be great," said Aman.

He also said that he is preparing for a gold medal at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

One of Aman's coaches told ANI, "Whatever we could do for him, we did. He came to us when he was 11-12 years old. From Birohar, around 20-25 wrestlers came to me. But Aman was one of our favourites. Sushil taught him a lot of tactics and had a special bond with him. He is hardworking. Our team of coaches worked really hard for him. God has listened to us, to the country and wrestling."

Sehrawat beat Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz to clinch the bronze medal in the 57 kg freestyle wrestling event at the recently concluded Paris Olympics.

The 21-year-old Indian wrestler clinched a 13-5 victory over Cruz.

The Puerto Rican started with a dominating move by getting hold of Aman's single leg and taking him out of the blue zone to win the first point. However, Aman made a comeback and targeted Darian's shoulders to put him outside the blue zone to get two points. Darian got hold of Aman's legs, winning two points and taking the lead. After the end of the first three minutes of the game, Aman once again took the lead in the bronze medal bout.

With only 37 seconds remaining in the match, Aman won two more points and had the chance to clinch a victory with technical superiority.

In the end, Darian tried to make a desperate move but conceded another point. The win made Aman the country's youngest-ever Olympic medalist.

Aman brought India's first wrestling medal at the Paris 2024 in his debut Olympic Games. He became the 7th Indian wrestler to medal at the Olympics.

