Amateur Riders' Club concluded Dressage & Show Jumping competitions to cultivate future equestrian stars

Mumbai, Dec 12 In light of the recent win with the gold medal at Asian Games, The Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) took the spirited momentum forward by organising the 'Weekend Horse Shows' featuring Dressage and Show Jumping disciplines at the Mahalaxmi grounds in Mumbai.

Since the beginning of November, a series of four horse shows have graced the international riding arena nestled within the Mahalaxmi Race Course. At the moment, most riders are in Bangalore for the Junior National Equestrian Championship, which starts on December 14 and goes till the end of the month.

Competitions at ARC will commence in January once the riders are back.

On December 8, ARC kicked off the Beginners Dressage and Dressage across all categories. The excitement continued on December 9 as they wrapped up Show Jumping competitions in the 60 cm and 120 cm categories.

Taarini Lodha gave a disciplined yet incredible performance to finish at the top of the Children I category in Dressage. The ten-year-old from Cathedral & John Connon School, reflecting on her performance, commented, "For me, success is the hours of training and failure. It’s important to set your goals and keep working hard and consistently to achieve them."

Jai Singh Sabharwal topped the Show Jumping competition while riding on Carna.

Elaborating on the event, Milan Luthira, Equestrian Chairman stated "Through the months of November and December which coincided with Hriday Chheda’s return, we organised 4 horse shows at our international riding arena at Mahalaxmi Race Course. The response from beginners to advanced riders alike was stupendous, with close to 30 participants. Competitions prepare riders much better than regular practice and we will resume them from January 2024"

