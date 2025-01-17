'Amazed' to receive Tenzing Norgay Award, says mountaineer Uday Kumar

New Delhi, Jan 17 Uday Kumar, a resilient mountaineer who summitted Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, with an amputated leg, on Friday said he is amazed after President Droupadi Murmu bestowed him with the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Uday, who lost a leg in a train mishap, was part of the Ketuk Mission under the leadership of Group Captain Jai Kishan and reached the height of the 19341-foot on Kilimanjaro and hoisted the Indian national flag there.

"I am feeling amazed after coming here. After my accident, the only thing that kept running in my mind was that what happened was good, what was happening was good, and what would happen would be even better. This is exactly what I am feeling today. I may have lost my leg in the accident, but there's no problem. The courage that God gave me..." Uday told IANS. "I don't know which form Narayan (God) will come in, but my Narayan (Group Captain Jai Kishan) is with me. He has motivated me every single moment and provided everything that has led me to the edge of becoming an elite mountaineer," he said.

Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa and the highest single free-standing mountain in the world. "At an altitude of 19,341 feet, we hoisted a 7,800 square foot Tricolour on Kilimanjaro. We represented the flags of the Army, Navy, and Air Force," said Uday, who started his mountaineering journey in 2022.

Sharing his next goal, Uday said he wants to scale Mount Everest in the near future. Born on May 30, 1988, Uday hails from Chhapra, Bihar. He had also exhibited exceptional courage and determination by successfully climbing Mount Rhenock (16,500 feet) in Kanchenjunga National Park of West Sikkim and displayed a 780 Sq ft Indian flag.

