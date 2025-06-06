Ancelotti's Brazil held to goalless draw by Ecuador in FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Guayaquil, June 6 One of the most anticipated coaching debuts in international football history ended in disappointment. Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil were outplayed for long periods in a goalless draw with Sebastian Beccacece’s Ecuador.

In a match that featured just five shots on target, Ecuador extended its unbeaten run in South American qualifiers to eight games. Brazil, meanwhile, continues to search for form, having secured just one victory from its past five qualifiers.

Ancelotti, who officially took over the five-time world champions last week after leaving Real Madrid, had emphasized the need for balance between attack and defense ahead of the match in the Pacific port city of Guayaquil, reports Xinhua.

While Brazil looked organised at the back, the team showed little attacking flair despite boasting Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Chelsea-bound Palmeiras teenager Estevao.

There were few clear chances in a first half that saw both teams prioritise territorial control over forward movement.

Brazil came closest in the first 20 minutes when Ecuador goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle rushed off his line to deny Vinicius following a clever pass from Gerson.

Casemiro then missed an opportunity to put Brazil ahead, heading over the bar following a corner.

Ecuador had slightly more possession before halftime but rarely threatened Alisson, whose only first-half intervention was a routine save from John Yeboah's long-range effort.

The hosts showed why they boast the best defensive record in South American qualifying, frustrating Brazil's attack after the break.

Sebastian Beccacece's side began to find more space going forward, with Pervis Estupinan racing onto Joel Ordonez's volleyed pass to deliver a dangerous cross that Casemiro cleared.

Alisson was then tested twice in quick succession, saving efforts from Yeboah and Estupinan.

Brazil's first real chance of the second half came when Casemiro forced a smart save from Valle after a Vinicius cross from the left.

Estupinan remained a threat with his runs from deep, nearly scoring a late winner with a long-range strike that sailed just over the bar.

The result means Ecuador remains second in the 10-team CONMEBOL zone standings with 24 points, two ahead of fourth-place Brazil, with three matchdays remaining.

Elsewhere in CONMEBOL qualifying for the FIFA World Cup, Julio Enciso sizzled as Paraguay beat Uruguay to rise to third, while Julian Alvarez scored the only goal as Argentina won in Chile.

