Andre Onana says players want Van Nistelrooy to stay on with Manchester United

Manchester, Nov 8 Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana said that players want interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy to stay with the club ahead of the arrival of long-term boss Ruben Amorium.

Van Nistelrooy was given the interim charge of the team following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and under his rein United are unbeaten in the last three games including their first win in Europe in a year as United defeated PAOK 2-0 at Old Trafford in Europa League on Friday.

However, Van Nistelrooy's short-stint will only last till Sunday's Premier League clash against Leicester City at home with a new manager set to join the side.

Meanwhile, United players want the former club striker Van Nistelrooy to remain part of the club's restructured management team.

"100%. He's a very good guy, a very good coach. He has so much experience and he advises us a lot," Onana told TNT Sports.

"It's fantastic what he's doing and the players are happy. But at the end of the day, it's not something we can decide. The club make the decision and we have to accept it," he added.

On the other hand, Van Nistelrooy said he is fully focussed on the last match as interim manager and not thinking about what the future holds for him.

"I'm only busy with one thing in my mind. I want my last game as an interim, I want to prepare it as good as I can and give the players everything they need to get the best performance out of them... And other than that, I don't look too far ahead, to be really honest," he said.

