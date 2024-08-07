Annu Rani falls short in women's javelin throw qualification at Paris 2024

Paris [France], August 7 : Indian javelin thrower Annu Rani, who holds the national record, delivered a commendable performance in the women's javelin throw qualification round round at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Competing at the prestigious Stade de France, Rani's throws recorded distances of 55.81m , 53.22m, and 53.55m.

Despite her efforts, Rani's best throw of 55.81m was not sufficient to secure a spot in the final.

She finished 15th in Group A, falling short of the qualification standard of 62.00m and failing to place among the top 12 athletes overall.

This result means that Rani will not advance to the women's javelin throw final at this year's Games.

The qualification round proved challenging, as Rani faced stiff competition from global athletes. Her throws demonstrated skill and consistency, but unfortunately, they did not meet the required mark for progression. This marks a setback for the athlete, who had high hopes for a strong showing in Paris.

Rani's participation in the Olympics, however, remains a significant achievement, reflecting the growing presence of Indian athletes on the world stage.

Her performance at Paris 2024, while not resulting in a final berth, adds to her valuable experience in elite international competition.

As the athletics events continue at the Paris Olympics, attention will shift to other competitors and disciplines, with hopes that future events will bring greater success and opportunities for Indian athletes.

On Tuesday, defending Olympic champion and World Championships gold medalist Neeraj Chopra registered a huge throw of 89.34 metres in Group B of the men's javelin throw qualification round at the Paris Olympics and made his way into the finals.

Neeraj threw 89.34 m in his first attempt, his best throw this season. The final will be played on Thursday at 11:55 pm IST. He successfully breached the qualification mark of 84.00 m.

Chopra's first attempt was his all-time second-best throw at a men's javelin event, with his top throw coming at Stockholm Diamond League 2022 with a distance of 89.94 m.

It was also the 26-year-old's best throw in any qualification round. He won India its sole gold medal in the last Olympics.

