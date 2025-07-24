Anti-Doping Amendment Bill introduced in Lok Sabha, seeks to enhance independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel

New Delhi [India], July 24 : A bill to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya introduced the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025. He also introduced National Sports Governance Bill 2025 earlier.

According to the objects and statements of the Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, it has been the constant endeavour of the government to strengthen the Anti-Doping framework and the amendments to the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 are proposed in keeping with the need to align the said Act with the international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code.

The National Anti-Doping Act, 2022, was enacted to promote and strengthen the anti-doping measures in sports and to provide a statutory framework for the operation of the National Anti-Doping Agency, the National Dope Test Laboratory, and for creation of the National Board for Anti-Doping in Sports.

The said Act seeks to fulfil India's obligations under the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization International Convention against Doping in Sport and commits to the principles of the World Anti-Doping Code.

The amendments are in furtherance of ensuring a robust anti-doping ecosystem in India, the statement said.

The National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to enhance institutional and operational independence of the National Anti-Doping Appeal Panel and the National Anti-Doping Agency to ensure autonomy in their decisions pertaining to operations, investigations and enforcement activities.

It further aligns the provisions of the National Anti-Doping Act, 2022 with international best practices and the World Anti-Doping Code.

The bill seeks to provide that such of the provisions of the World Anti-Doping Code as are set out in the Schedule shall have the force of law in India.

The bill places Article 2 of the World Anti-Doping Code relating to Anti-Doping Rule Violations in the Schedule to the Act.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor