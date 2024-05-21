Antil wins gold, Sandeep bags bronze at Kobe World Para Athletic Championships

Kobe [Japan], May 21 : India's para athlete Sumit Antil won the gold whereas Sandeep grabbed a bronze medal in the men's F64 javelin event at the Kobe World Para Athletic Championships on Tuesday.

Antil currently holds the world record in men's javelin, having won the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games javelin throw F64 event in October 2023 with a throw of 73.29 metres.

At the Kobe World Para Athletic Championships, Antil (69.50 metres) shared the podium with India's Sandeep (60.41 metres), who won bronze, and Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku (66.49 metres), who took silver.

Antil's first throw was 68.17 metres, the second was 69.50 metres, the third throw was 64.04 metres, the fourth throw was 65.58 metres, the fifth throw was 69.03, and the last one was of 68.08 metres in the competition. His second throw which was 69.50 metres was his season-best throw as well.

Kodithuwakku bagged the silver medal after registering throws of 66.49 metres (first throw), 63.96 metres (second throw), 59.39 metres (third throw), 59.81 metres (fourth throw), 56.51 metres (fifth throw), and 65.01 metres (sixth throw).

The other Indian javelin thrower, Sandeep's best throws were 60.41 metres in the first attempt, 58.49 metres in the fourth, 58.08 metres in the fifth, and 60.41 in his last attempt.

China's Zakariae Ez-Zouhri who came fourth registered his season best with a throw of 59.96 metres which was his fifth throw in the event. His other throws in the competition were 58.52 metres (first throw), 58.83 metres (second throw), 59.31 metres (third throw), 57.91 metres (fourth throw), and his last throw was able to go only 58.64 metres.

