Antim Panghal Breaks Silence: Denies Reports of Deportation and Sister's Arrest in Paris (Watch Video)

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal debunks reports of her and her sister's arrest in Paris. On Wednesday, Antim lost her opening bout to Turkey's Yetgil Zeynep in the 53 kg category. It was alleged that she tried to sneak her elder sister into the Olympic village using her accreditation card but was detained by the French police.

However, Antim has ow denied any of these incidents. While it is true that her sister was taken to the police station, Antim said that it only happened as the police wanted to verify her true identity.

Also Read | Antim Panghal to Face Three-Year Ban for Indiscipline During Olympic Games.

VIDEO | There has been a disciplinary action against wrestler Antim Panghal at the ongoing Paris Olympics. The wrestler has issued her side of the story in a video:



"I had come here to Olympics, there was a bout yesterday. I got defeated. It is wrong that police had taken me.… pic.twitter.com/xVMrTpOMkP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2024

In a video shared by news agency PTI, Antim revealed that it was she who went to her sister's hotel after high fever. Since she had forgotten some of her stuff at the Games village, she asked her sister Nisha to get the things from the village, which is when the entire trouble started.

"I had come here to Olympics, there was a bout yesterday. I got defeated. It is wrong that police had taken me. When I was defeated, I caught fever. I sought permission to visit my sister at hotel. The permission was given. I went to the hotel. I wanted my luggage that was kept at the village," said Antim in a video message.

Antim also revealed that her sister was released by the police soon after the verification was completed.

"Then my sister went to the village with my accreditation card. She asked for my luggage. They took my accreditation card and took her to police station for the verification. They are saying that the coach fought with cab driver. But it was not so. We had booked his cab, he came to the hotel. He told the driver that he did not have the Euro and hence came to the room to take Euro to pay him. It led to an altercation but not like it is being talked," she added.