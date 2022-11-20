Anurag Thakur congratulates Manika Batra for winning bronze medal in Asian Cup

After India's star table tennis player Manika Batra scripted history by becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a bronze medal in Asian Cup, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur congratulated the Indian paddler.

Star Indian table tennis player Manika Batra clinched the bronze medal at the ongoing ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup tournament on Saturday, becoming the first Indian female paddler to win a medal at the event. She won the bronze medal match against World number six and three-time Asian champion Hina Hayata by 4-2.

"Heartiest congratulations @manikabatra_TT for creating history by becoming the first ever Indian woman player to win a medal at the #AsianCup by defeating China and scripting a #Bronze," tweeted Manika Batra.

Batra downed her opponent by 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2.

Earlier, she had lost to Mima Ito in the semifinal match by 2-4 (8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11). Despite her loss, she played in the bronze medal match and captured her place on the podium.

Batra produced a stunning performance to register a victory over World No. 7 Chen Xingtong of China in the first round of the ongoing Asian Cup 2022 tournament in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday.

Competing at the Huamark Indoor Stadium, World No. 44 Batra defeated the fourth-seeded table tennis player 4-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9).

Following this, she qualified for the quarterfinal. In the QFs, she defeated Chen Szu-Yu of Taiwan by 4-3 (6-11, 11-6, 11-5, 11-7, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9) to qualify for the semifinal.

( With inputs from ANI )

