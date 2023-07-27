Anurag Thakur inaugurates Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships being hosted in India for first time

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 : Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur on Thursday inaugurated the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships 2023, which is being held in India for the first time.

The international event will see the participation of more than 30 Indian weightlifters, including many Khelo India Athletes who in the past month alone gave India its best-ever performance at the Weightlifting Commonwealth Championships by winning 61 medals in total.

Talking about the event Thakur said, "I am very happy that India is hosting this prestigious event where more than 15 nations from the Asian region, 200 athletes and more than 50 technical staff and coaches are participating. Events like these are the bedrock for future sporting successes. I wish all the best to all the athletes participating in this event."

Praising the Weightlifting Federation of India (WFI) Thakur said, "I know that it is not easy to host such a big championship within such a short span, but when there is a will, there is a way and the Weightlifting Federation under the leadership of President Sahdev Yadav has proved that."

The minister also spoke about the achievements of various iconic Indian weightlifters such as Karnam Malleshwari, Mirabai Chanu who inspire younger athletes to compete with more power. He also congratulated the new crop of athletes like Martina Devi, Harshada Garud and Dhanush Loganathan who in the past have won multiple Khelo India Games medals and other medals at the highest level.

The Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships begins on July 28th and concludes on August 5 2023.

