Anurag Thakur inaugurates Sports Science Centre in Udupi

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Sports Science Centre here at M.G. Stadium in Udupi. This Sports Science Centre will bring together sports scientists and athletes. Many more sports science centers will come in near future, said Union Minister during its inauguration on Saturday.

Every help will be provided to Karnataka Government to promote games Anurag Thakur assured. He expressed his desire to spend more time with the players after the official program and will interact with them to know their expectations from both Central and State Governments. It is not only the effort of the government even parents have equal responsibility to encourage their children to become sports persons.

Responding to the demand to start FM station honorable minister said that he will assure that the demand of FM Station will be fulfilled as soon as possible that to in next four months, in the same financial year. Also regarding establishment of Science Research Center across the State, Honorable Minister assured that the Central Govt. will support in all respects.

Union state minister for agriculture and farmer welfare Shobha Karandlaje said many athletes will be ready within two years. She thanked the minister for assuring to establish FM station in Brahmavara in this financial year. Karnataka minister for youth empowerment said these type of Sports and science centers should be started in Northern Karnataka. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat Udupi DC Koorma Rao and others were present.

( With inputs from ANI )

