Anurag Thakur reaffirms commitment to para athletes at Sports Science Conclave

New Delhi, Dec 13 In a resounding demonstration of commitment to inclusivity and advancement in sports, the Sports Science Conclave, a two-day event which has been organised by National Center for Sports Science and Research (NCSSR) in association with Khelo India, emerged as a pivotal platform for fostering discussions and devising strategies for Khelo India Para Games success.

At the forefront of this significant initiative is Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur.

The opening day of the Sports Science Conclave at the Indira Gandhi Stadium on Wednesday, served as a testament to India's evolving sporting landscape, transcending traditional boundaries by amplifying the focus on sports events for specially challenged athletes.

Thakur has advocated inclusivity and equitable opportunities for para-athletes. "It's truly encouraging to witness NCSSR organizing pivotal conclaves where stakeholders convene to shape the trajectory of both able-bodied and para-athletes. An inclusive approach prevails, with equal facilities and respect extended to all athletes, blurring any perceived distinctions.

“The conclave's theme, 'Limitless Horizons,' resonates deeply with the soaring spirit of 'hauslo ki udaan.' It's a dedicated platform recognizing and deliberating upon sports science for differently-abled and para-athletes, poised to propel India forward in the sporting arena," he said.

“The amalgamation of Khelo India Para Games with the flagship Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games reflects Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary outlook and affirms his commitment to inclusivity and equality in sports.

“Also, I am happy to share that under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), 49 para-athletes receive comprehensive support encompassing stay, food, and training, all covered by the Government of India," he added.

Several eminent personalities like Dr Deepa Malik (President Paralympic Committee of India), Ankur Dhama (Para Long distance Runner), Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis Athlete), V K Dabbas (Para Swimming Coach), Dr. Pierre Beauchamp (HPD NRAI), Dr. Isha Joshi (Sports Physiotherapist), and Dr. Ameya Kagali (Sports Medicine) graced the occasion with their participation on the Day 1 of the Sports Science Conclave.

One of the central themes of the conclave – ‘Limitless Horizon: Sports Science for Peak Performance’, revolved around leveraging sports science as a catalyst for enhancing performance and ensuring holistic development. The conclave also meticulously delved into tailored training methodologies, cutting-edge technologies, scientific advancements tailored to the unique needs of para-athletes.

Also, panel discussions on topics like Para Sports and Sports Science: The Link of Success and Understanding the Psychological needs of Para athletes took place on the opening day of the conclave, which also witnessed lectures on various subjects like Overview of Classification in Para Games: Know-how and importance, Technical and Scientific support in Para Sports, and Sports Governance in Para Sports.

