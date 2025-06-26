Anush Agarwalla announces retirement of Olympic partner Sir Caramello

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Anush Agarwalla, India's first-ever Olympian in equestrian dressage, on Thursday announced the retirement of his iconic horse, Sir Caramello, marking the close of a historic era for Indian equestrian sport.

The duo etched their names in history at the Paris Olympics, where they became the first Indian rider-horse pair to compete in dressage on the Olympic stage.

Anush took to his social media to share the emotional announcement, posting a heartfelt tribute to Sir Caramello the horse who carried him and the nation to a sporting first.

"My dearest Caramello, You have been more than a horse my partner, my strength, and my greatest teacher. You carried not just my dreams, but the nation's dreams, and gave me your trust unconditionally. You taught me that hard work always pays off and made me believe in myself when no one else did. You changed Indian dressage forever proving we belong on the Olympic stage and inspiring a new generation," he said.

"You are a national hero, and your legacy will forever be part of Indian history. Now, it is your time to wander through wide open fields, feel the breeze on your face, and spend your days doing all the things you love. A gentle, joyful chapter awaits you.

Love you, Caramello," he added.

Sir Caramello's retirement is more than a farewell it is a celebration of a sporting legend. The bond between Anush and Caramello has been a symbol of trust, discipline, and perseverance. Their Olympic journey not only elevated India's presence in global equestrian sport but also inspired a generation of aspiring riders back home.

Recently, in May at the CDI 3* in Lier, Belgium, Anush delivered a strong performance in his first international competition with his new horse, Etro, earning a commendable 67.196 per cent.

The score placed him among elite global competitors and demonstrated the promising potential of this new partnership. He also qualified for the Grand Prix Special, where only the top 15 riders qualify.

The CDI 3* in Lier drew top dressage athletes from around the world, making Anush's debut with Etro all the more significant. His poise, technique, and early synergy with Etro showcased the pair's readiness for future high-stakes competitions.

