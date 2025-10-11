APL is the beginning of a new era for Indian archery, says Ram Charan

New Delhi, Oct 11 Telugu star and Archery Premier League (APL) brand ambassador Ram Charan believes that the inaugural edition of the tournament marks the start of a new era for Indian archery.

As the league nears its grand finale on October 12, excitement is at an all-time high for a spectacular ending to a truly historic debut season. Ram Charan added that the tournament has brought the sport to the forefront.

“APL is a vision turning into reality. We’re all going to miss this energy once it’s over tomorrow. It’s truly special to see this incredible collaboration that unites Olympians and world-class archers on one platform. The way APL has brought the sport to the forefront reminds me of how RRR was embraced by world cinema with heart, pride, and passion. I want to thank everyone on stage and the Archery Association of India for this vision. Hopefully, what we’re witnessing here isn’t just a dream, but the beginning of a new era for Indian archery,” Ram Charan said.

The world’s first professional archery league celebrated its remarkable debut season with a press conference and gathering at the Yamuna Sports Complex in New Delhi on Saturday. The event united league stakeholders, star archers, and dignitaries to recognise its extraordinary impact in raising the profile of Indian archery on the global stage.

The event witnessed the participation of international and Indian archery greats including 2024 Olympic recurve world participant Katherine Bauer, Brady Ellison (Olympian and one of America’s most decorated recurve archers), Ella Gibson (World No. 1, Britain), Mathias Fullerton (World No. 2, Denmark), India’s decorated archers Deepika Kumari, Dhiraj Bommadevara (Olympic 2024 recurve participant), compound world champion Jyothi Vennam, Asian Games medallist Abhishek Verma, and rising Indian star Chikitha Taniparthi together presenting a powerful blend of global and homegrown talent.

Arjun Munda, President, Archery Association of India, added, “We’ve long believed that archery deserves a professional platform in India, and the APL has truly delivered on that vision. The format, fan engagement, and athlete participation have set a new benchmark for world archery. The archers who’ve now been introduced to global audiences will continue to rise, inspiring and connecting even more deeply with aspiring talent across the country.”

