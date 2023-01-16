ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Mumbai, Jan 16 Dynamix Achievers and Mayfair Polo won their respective matches on the opening day of the ARC Silver Stick Cup polo tournament, which is being held as part of the 76th Annual Horse show & Polo tournament programme, at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Monday.

In the first match of the day, Dynamix Achievers defeated Navy/Arty 12-1 while in the second game, Mayfair Polo overcame team ASC 5-4 in the event hosted by the Amateur Riders' Club.

In the first chukker of the first match, Chris Mackenzie scored two back-to-back goals for the Dynamix Achievers. In response, Irfan Khan scored a beautiful goal for the Navy/Arty team. In the second half of the chukker, Mackenzie scored again for Dynamix Achievers and completed his hat trick. Just before the end of the chukker Mackenzie scored once again and stamped his authority on the first chukker, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers 4 v Navy/Arty 1.

In the second chukker, Chris Mackenzie put the ball beyond the goalpost once again to further strengthen his team's lead. Dynamix Achievers scored once again and this time through Nieklender. In the second half of the chukker, Zeeshan Merchant found himself on the scoresheet as he scored a goal for the Dynamix Achievers. Hurr Ali also scored a goal for the Dynamix Achievers and the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers 8 v Navy/Arty 1.

In the third chukker, Zeeshan Merchant scored once again for the Dynamix Achievers. In the second half of chukker, Dynamix Achievers scored two quick goals through Mackenzie and Hurr Ali. Just before the end of the chukker Nieklender scored again for his team, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers 12 v Navy/Arty 1.

In the fourth chukker, both teams created decent chances but failed to convert any of them. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers 12 v Navy/Arty 1.

In the first chukker of the second match, Anay Shah scored the opening goal of the game to give Mayfair Polo the lead. Both teams fought hard for the rest of the chukker but failed to score, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo 1v ASC 0.

In the second chukker, Ravinder Mang scored a goal for team ASC. For the rest of the chukker, neither team produced any chances and the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo 1 v ASC 1.

In the third chukker, Daniel Otamendi scored two quick goals for ASC to give them the lead. In the second half of the chukker Siddhant Sharma scored a goal for Mayfair Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo 2 v ASC 3.

In the fourth chukker, Daniel Otamendi scored again for team ASC and completed his hat trick. Salim Azmi scored a goal for the Mayfair Polo to keep their hopes for a win alive. In the second half of the chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored twice for Mayfair Polo to secure the win for them. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo 5 v ASC 4

Results:

Dynamix Achievers 12 (Nieklender - 2, Zeeshan Merchant - 2, Hurr Ali - 2, Chris Mackenzie - 6) beat Navy/Arty 1 (Irfan Khan - 1, Lt. Arun - 0, Lt.Col. Ashish Samantaray - 0, Capt. A P Singh - 0 ).

Mayfair Polo 5 (Anay Shah - 1, Jayvirsinh Gohil - 0, Salim Azmi - 1, Siddhant Sharma - 3) beat ASC 4 (Ravinder Mang - 1, Mukesh - 0, Lt.Col Yatinder - 0, Daniel Otamendi - 3).

