Archer Deepika Kumari reinducted in TOPS core list ahead of Paris Olympics

New Delhi, April 29 Sports Ministry's Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) decided to reinduct ace recurve Archer Deepika Kumari to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Core list, a decision made with the Paris Olympics looming within a span of less than 100 days.

Deepika, who had taken a maternity break, recently made a comeback and has been doing well both domestically and internationally. She had medalled at Asia Cup 2024 earlier this year.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old archer bagged a silver medal in the women's individual recurve event at the 2024 Archery World Cup Stage 1 after losing to world no 2 Korean Lim Sih-yeon in the summit clash.

Besides Deepika, archer Mrinal Chauhan has also been inducted into TOPS Development group with Pravin Jadhav moving from Development to Core group.

During their 133rd meeting, MOC also inducted squash players Anahat Singh, Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development group to help them prepare for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

In October 2023 the LA2028 organising committee accepted the sport of Squash for inclusion in the 2028 edition of the Games in Los Angeles.

"Looking at India’s performance in Squash in the past two decades, especially at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, MOC decided to induct three squash players in their TOPS Development group, with the aim to help them provide all required assistance to prepare for the global event," the ministry release read.

Moreover, Para-Powerlifter Ashok has also been inducted into the TOPS Core group.

