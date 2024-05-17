Archer Deepika Kumari to train in Korea ahead of World Qualifiers, Mission Olympic Cell approves multiple proposals

New Delhi [India], May 17 : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved archer Deepika Kumari's request for financial assistance towards training in South Korea later this month.

Deepika is part of the Indian women's team that will bid to seal a quota in the Paris Olympic Games at the Final World Qualification tournament in Turkey next month.

She will train at the Kim Archery School for 13 days before heading to Antalya, Turkiye for the all-important event. Under its Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), the Ministry will fund cover her airfare, board and lodging, training expenditure and local transport among other expenses.

MOC also approved the proposal of the Indian Archery teams (Men and Women) for financial assistance towards the procurement of physiotherapy equipment ahead of the Olympic Games. The team will be getting physiotherapy equipment such as Nubis Pro Portable Physiotherapy Table, Theragun PRO and various Gameready units required by athletes.

Besides MOC approved assistance towards procurement of archery equipment for Pravin Jadhav and the request of shooter Raiza Dhillon to train in India for 11 days followed by training in Italy with coach Ennio Falco for a week. TOPS will cover her board and lodging cost, coaching fee in Italy and ammunition and clay birds among other expenses. Trap shooter Rajeshwari Kumari's request for assistance towards vision and eye training coach was also approved.

MOC approved the request by Para-Athlete Bhagyashree Jadhav for financial assistance towards engaging a coach, strength and conditioning coach and physiotherapist till the Paralympics 2024. MOC also approved combined proposal of Para Badminton players and their support staff towards travel to the Bahrain Para Badminton International. TOPS will cover their airfare, visa & insurance cost, entry fees, accommodation charges and OPA (out of pocket allowance).

Proposals from athletes Eldhose Paul and Kishore Kumar Jena and badminton player HS Prannoy were also approved. TOPS will provide assistance to Eldhose to compete in two international events in France. Kishore Kumar Jena, his coach and physiotherapist will be given financial assistance so that he can compete in the Paavo Nurmi Games, Finland, and Paris Diamond League. Prannoy, his coach, trainer and physio will be provided financial assistance for travel to the Australia Open 2024.

