Archie Vaughan and Rocky Flintoff set to make their U-19 Test debut agaisnt SL

London, July 2 Archie Vaughan, the 18-year-old son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, is set to make his Under-19 Test debut against Sri Lanka next week. Named in a 14-man squad, Archie is part of a team England U-19 squad which includes Rocky Flintoff, son of Andrew Flintoff, Farhan Ahmed, and Jaydn Denly.

Archie Vaughan, a promising top-order batter and offspinner, recently signed his first professional contract with Somerset, where he has been honing his skills since 2020 as part of the county's academy set-up.

Although he has yet to make his first-team debut for Somerset, Vaughan made an impression at the age-group level with an innings of 85 from 83 balls for a Young Lions Invitational XI in a warm-up match against the England U19 ODI squad. In that same match, Rocky Flintoff top-scored with 106, showcasing the talent running in the family.

The significance of this match is underscored by the legacy of Vaughan and Flintoff Sr, who played alongside each other in 48 Tests between 1999 and 2008. Now, their sons have the opportunity to build their own partnership at age-group level in two Tests, scheduled at Wormsley from July 8-11, and Cheltenham from July 16-19.

Leading the team is Hamza Shaikh, who has captained Warwickshire's second XI on several occasions this summer, guiding the likes of Chris Woakes, Liam Norwell, and Jake Lintott. Shaikh, who also featured in two Youth Tests against Australia last year, is set to play against the touring West Indians in a Test warm-up at Beckenham this week.

"They've helped me and given me more confidence in my leadership on and off the field, advising on bowling options and field placements," Shaikh shared with Warwickshire's website. "I like to think I'm a fairly calm guy and captaincy doesn't faze me. I'm looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming away with a series win."

The squad also includes several players who have already showcased their talents in ODI action against Sri Lanka. Notable among them is Freddie McCann, who delivered a matchwinning 174 from 139 balls at Hove on Monday. Joining him are Kesh Fonseka, Noah Thain, and a host of other promising talents eager to make their mark on the international stage.

England U19s Squad:

Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire, capt), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Charlie Brand (Lancashire), Jack Carney (unattached), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Kesh Fonseka (Lancashire), Alex French (Surrey), Alex Green (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Freddie McCann (Nottinghamshire), Harry Moore (Derbyshire), Noah Thain (Essex), Archie Vaughan (Somerset).

