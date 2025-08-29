Argentine strategist Ever Demalde to steer Calicut FC’s title defence in SLK 2025

Kozhikode, Aug 29 Defending champions Calicut Football Club (CFC) have pulled off a major coup by signing Argentine coach Ever Adriano Demaldé as their new head coach for Super League Kerala (SLK) 2025.

The appointment signals the club’s intent to build on last year’s historic triumph and strengthen its grip on Kerala’s premier football stage. Demalde, 38, arrived in Kozhikode on Sunday evening and will quickly step into preparations ahead of the league’s kick-off in October.

Armed with a CONMEBOL PRO licence, the highest coaching badge in South America, he boasts a globe-trotting resume. He served as assistant coach with the Saudi Arabia national team under Bert van Marwijk and later worked with iconic Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa at Olympique de Marseille in France.

His independent coaching journey has been equally impressive, with stints at Herrera FC (Panama), FC Dila (Georgia), Independiente Rivadavia and Gimnasia y Tiro (Argentina), and Al Hilal United (UAE).

At Al Hilal, he masterminded a stunning ten consecutive victories, setting a record that highlighted his attacking instincts and tactical depth.

CFC believes his philosophy is tailor-made for their ambitions. “He’s an astute coach with global exposure. His attacking approach, high-pressing strategy and ball-possession game will give CFC a sharp edge as we look to retain the title,” said Bino Jose Eapen, secretary of CFC.

The Super League Kerala 2025 begins on October 2 in Kozhikode. Six district-based teams will clash in 30 preliminary matches, with each side playing ten games — five home and five away.

The top four advance to the playoffs. CFC’s fortress, the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, was the stage of their fairy-tale run last year, and with a decorated Argentine coach now at the helm, excitement is already building.

Fans are eager to see if Demalde’s tactical nous can ignite another golden season and secure back-to-back glory for Kerala’s footballing pride.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor