Arjun Maini to compete in Pro Cup with team HRT in GT World Challenge Europe

Meuspath (Germany), March 14 India race driver Arjun Maini will join a strong line-up at the Haupt Racing Team (HRT) in the Pro Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe this season. Maini will join Jusuf Owega of Germany and Michele Beretta of Italy as they take up the challenge in the Pro Cup of the highly competitive series this year.

The #77 Mercedes-AMG GT3 will compete in the five events of the endurance series in the livery of team partner Merbag for HRT, which was founded in 2020. The team has competed in the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe without interruption.

With a total of ten overall and class victories - including at the legendary 24 Hours of Spa - and 19 other podium finishes, the team from Dress has impressive statistics to show for itself. HRT celebrated the provisional highlight in the previous season by winning the drivers' and team classification in the Silver Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup. The team also impressed in the Endurance Cup. With a class victory and two further podium finishes, the Haupt Racing Team secured the runner-up spot in the highly competitive Bronze Cup.

Maini, the Mercedes AMG Performance driver. is entering his third DTM year with HRT and was also successful last season on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, in the ADAC GT Masters and the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe. Together with his teammates, Maini finished runner-up in the Bronze Cup of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe and second in the SP9 Pro-Am at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring.

The Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup kicks off its new season from April 5 to 7 at the Circuit Paul Ricard, followed by the season highlight - the Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa at the end of June. After further races at the Nurburgring and in Monza, the six-hour finale of the Endurance Cup will take place for the first time at the end of November in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where the champion will be determined on the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, which is well-known from Formula 1.

"After our runner-up finish in the Bronze Cup, we are now competing in the Pro Cup. The competition here is incredibly tough, as the best drivers and teams take part in this category. But I'm optimistic that we'll be up to the task in this competition too. I'm very excited to be working for the Third year with HRT. We have built a strong relationship with all the Engineers and Team members and I believe this will help us to Fight in the Front," said Arjun Maini about the upcoming season.

