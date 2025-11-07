Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow signs MoU with Reliance Foundation to strengthen their shooting program

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : The Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU), Mhow, the elite shooting training establishment under the Indian Army's Mission Olympics Wing, has signed its first-ever corporate partnership for sports development with Reliance Foundation (RF).

This partnership currently supports 14 shooters training at AMU, including Paris Olympian Sandeep Singh and Subedar Preeti Rajak, the Army's first woman Subedar.

Nita M. Ambani, Founder Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said: "It is an honour for Reliance Foundation to partner with the Indian Army and the Army Marksmanship Unit (AMU) to strengthen their world-class shooting programme.

From Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore to Lieutenant Colonel Neeraj Chopra, the Indian Army has given us heroes who make every Indian proud across sports. I am especially proud that Subedar Preeti Rajak, the Army's first woman Subedar and a star shooter, is supported by Reliance Foundation as part of this partnership. This collaboration is not just a programme it is a sankalp to see India rise to the very top in sports. Together, we will nurture champions who make the nation proud."

Through scholarship, coaching, sports science integration, international exposure and quality coaching, the partnership aims to build a strong podium pathway for India at the 2028 and 2032 Olympics.

