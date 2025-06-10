Arsenal Women to play all WSL home games at Emirates; UWCL league phase to be played at Meadow Park

London, June 10 Emirates Stadium will host all 11 Barclays Women Super League matches in the 2025/26 season, reaffirming N5 as the main home of Arsenal Women.

The European champions hosted nine WSL matches across the 2024/25 season, with an average attendance of 34,110 and a high of 56,748 in the 5-0 win against north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in February.

Following a significant investment in the facilities, next season’s UWCL League Phase matches will be played at long-standing host venue, the Mangata Pay UK Stadium (Meadow Park, Borehamwood). UWCL knock-out rounds will remain at Emirates Stadium subject to qualification.

Renee Slegers, Head Coach of Arsenal Women, said, “I'm so proud of the journey we've been on with our supporters this season. From Boreham Wood to the Emirates, on the road to every WSL and European destination we visited, and of course all the way to Lisbon, they've shown up and we've fuelled each other to a historic season for our club.

“For us, this is just the beginning, and bringing every WSL match to the Emirates is another step for more supporters to be part of this special journey. We’ll come back next season, with fire in our hearts, more determined, more ambitious, and more together than ever."

Other games, including all women’s domestic cup fixtures (Women’s FA Cup and FA Women’s League Cup), will also be played at the Mangata Pay UK Stadium.

The announcement follows sustained growth in match-going crowds in recent seasons, with more than 415,000 tickets sold across 2024/25, up 20% on the previous season as per the club.

Richard Garlick, Arsenal Managing Director, said, “Today’s announcement is another bold step forward. It’s an opportunity to create a special home for our team and allow more opportunities for our community, and a new generation of supporters to watch the European champions.

“It’s the start of another chapter in the story of our women’s team just two weeks on from us lifting the Champions League trophy with our community here in Islington. We keep moving forward together, and we’ll continue to fuel and inspire each other.”

