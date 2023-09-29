Arunachal CM criticises China for denying Visas to athletes

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], September 29 : Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khanduhas taken on China for denial of regular Visas the Arunchal atheletes for the Asian Games. Khandu said that athletes and officials from the state not getting visas for China is not a new thing for them.

The three players from Arunachal Pradesh – Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were supposed to participate in individual matches at the Guali Cultural and Sports Centre in Xiaoshan district in the ongoing Asian Games. However, they were denied entry and couldn't compete in their respective events.

Speaking about China's decision to deny Arunachal's Wushu athletes a chance to participate in the respective events Khandu said, "China denying our athletes and officials visas is not a new thing for us. It is very unfortunate that they keep creating obstacles, this is not good. They claim that Arunachal Pradesh is their part but in history, Arunachal has never been a part of China. Everyone knows this."

Hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, Onilu and Mepung, who were approved to participate by the Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 Organising Committee, were unable to download their accreditation cards, which act as visas to enter China.

The third athlete Nyeman, who managed to download her accreditation, was informed that she would not be allowed to travel beyond Hong Kong. The athletes were to take part in individual events of the martial arts sport.

Labelling this action as discriminatory, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had cancelled his visit to China as a mark of protest while emphasizing that it goes against the Olympic Charter, a stance deemed "unacceptable" by India.

Union Minister asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

"It is not acceptable to India and I have cancelled my trip to China on these grounds as they have denied the opportunity to the players from Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of the Asian Games. Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Thakur told reporters earlier in the month.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also expressed his dissatisfaction over China's action and labelled the incident "shameful" and called on the Centre to register a strong protest with Chinese officials in Beijing.

"While everyone is rightly celebrating the medals that India is winning daily at the Hangzhou #AsianGames, let’s not forget that China disgracefully refused to allow three Indian athletes entry into their country because they were born in Arunachal Pradesh," Tharoor had posted on X .

Wushu events have concluded on Thursday with Roshibina Devi Naorem clinching a silver medal in the women's 60 Kg Wushu at the Asian Games on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor