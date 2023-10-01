Arunachal: Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu flag off first Tawang Marathon 

Tawang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu flagged off the first Tawang Marathon from High Altitude Stadium in Tawang on Sunday.

More than 2500 athletes from 25 states of the country participated in the Tawang Marathon which was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh government association with the Indian army.

CM Pema Khandu also participated in the 5-km run category and he successfully completed the race. Indian army, Navy, and Air Force personnel also attended the marathon. There were a total of four categories in the Tawang Marathon.

"I feel very proud...Army has extended big support in organising this Tawang Marathon...Big companies want to sponsor the marathon now," CM Pema Khandu said.

"I am happy and excited to see such a huge marathon being organised at Tawang...Everybody should participate in these kinds of marathon events," Kiren Rijiju said at the Marathon.

Lt Gen Manish Erry, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Gajraj Corps said, "This marathon which we have organised jointly with the state govt, had a motive, to bring northeast and Arunachal Pradesh on the marathon map of India. People from here earlier used to go far to participate in marathons. So we decided to organise this high-altitude marathon which is also the toughest one... The oxygen per cent during the month of October is highest here, so it is the best time to organise this marathon."

