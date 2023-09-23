"Arunachal Pradesh, integral part of India": Anurag Thakur on cancelling China visit for Asian Games

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday stated that after China refused visas of three Wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh, he decided to cancel his visit to the Asian Games.

Three Indian Wushu players Nyeman Wangsu, Onilu Tega and Mepung Lamgu were denied entry to China to compete in the Hangzhou Asian Games on Friday.

Anurag Thakur asserted that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

"When they (China) refused a visa to three of our athletes (for Asian Games) who hail from the state of Arunachal Pradesh. I decided that I will not go and participate in the Asian Games because Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India," Anurag Thakur said at an event in Coimbatore.

Earlier, Anurag Thakur had cancelled his visit to China for the Asian Games on Friday as a reply to China's denial of visas to Wushu players.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi said that India reserved the right to take measures to safeguard its interests.

"As a mark of our protest against the Chinese action, the Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports of India has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. Government of India reserves the right to take suitable measures to safeguard our interest," Bagchi said.

The MEA spokesperson said that India rejects the treatment of its players by Chinese Authorities.

"Government of India has learnt that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China" he said.

"In line with our long-standing and consistent position, India firmly rejects differential treatment of Indian citizens on the basis of domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," Arindam Bagchi added.

The athletes were to take part in individual events of the martial arts sport.

