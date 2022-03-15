ASBC Asian Boxing: Suresh, Vanshaj clinch gold as India return home with rich haul

New Delhi, March 15 Youth men's boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Vanshaj clinched gold on the final day as the Indian contingent concluded their successful campaign at the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan with 39 medals, including 15 gold, 10 silver and 14 bronze.

Chennai boy Vishwanath produced a clinical performance during his dominating win against Kyrgyzstan's Ergeshov Bekzat in the 48kg final on Monday night.

Later Vanshaj, who hails from Sonipat, added a second gold to the youth men's tally, registering a sensational win over Uzbekistan's Javokhir Ummataliev by a split 4-1 decision in the 63.5kg final.

However, in the +92kg category, Aman Singh Bisht ended with silver after suffering a 1-4 loss to the local boxer, Saif Al-Rawashdeh.

It was the second successive medals for Vishwanath, Vanshaj and Aman at the continental event as Vishwanath and Vanshaj had won silver while Aman had secured bronze in the last edition.

Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg) claimed bronze with semifinals finishes in the men's section as the Indian youth team secured third place in the medals table with 18 medals, including seven gold, three silver and eight bronze.

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan claimed the first and second positions respectively with 23 and 22 medals.

Among youth women, Shaheen Gill, Nivedita Karki, Tamanna, Ravina and Muskan bagged gold on Monday.

In the junior section, Indian boxers signed off with 21 medals including eight gold, seven silver and six bronze. Vini, Yakshika, Nikita Chand, Vidhi, Shrushti Sathe, Rudrika clinched gold medals in the girls category while Krrish Pal and Yashwardhan Singh emerged champions in the boys' category.

The Indian junior team claimed second position in the medals table with two medals less than table topper Uzbekistan.

Though the Indian contingent secured the same number of medals as the previous editions held in Dubai in 2021, they bettered the gold medal count by one to last editions 14.

Medallists:

Youth:

Women: (Gold) Nivedita Karki (48kg), Tamanna (50kg), Shaheen Gill (60kg), Ravina (63kg), Muskan (75kg); (Silver) Priyanka (66kg) and Kirti (+81); (Bronze) Renu (52kg), Tanisha Lamba (54kg), Prachi (57kg), Pranjal Yadav (70kg) and Sneha (81kg).

Men: (Gold) Vishwanath Suresh (48kg) and Vanshaj (63.5kg); (Silver) Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg); (Bronze) Raman (51kg), Anand Yadav (54kg) and Deepak (75kg)

Junior:

Girls: (Gold) Vini (50kg), Yakshika (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Vidhi (57kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg); (Silver) Mahi Siwach (46kg), Palak Zambre (48kg), Supriya Devi Thokchom (54kg), Khushi Pooniya (80kg) and Nirjhara Bana (+80kg); (Bronze) Krisha Verma (70kg)

Boys: (Gold) Krrish Pal (46kg), Yashwardhan Singh (60kg); (Silver) Ravi Saini (48kg) and Rishabh Singh Shikharwar (80kg); (Bronze) Jayant Dagar (54kg), Chetan (57kg), Jackson Singh Laishram (70kg), Dev Pratap Singh (75kg), Gaurav Mhaske (+80kg)

