Ashes: Webster, Inglis released from Australia squad to play BBL before Sydney Test

Melbourne, Dec 28 Australia's reserve all-rounder Beau Webster and wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis have been released from the squad to play in the Big Bash League ahead of the Sydney Test.

After the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG concluded in two days, Australian players have been granted a seven-day break until the New Year’s contest in Sydney.

Webster will be available to play for the Hobart Hurricanes in their BBL match against the Melbourne Renegades on Monday.

Inglis, who was dropped for the rapid-fire Boxing Day Test, will also return to the BBL and play for Perth Scorchers in their clash with the Sydney Thunder at ENGIE Stadium on Tuesday, ahead of the fifth and final Ashes Test.

After their BBL matches, both players will rejoin the Australia squad in Sydney to prepare for the New Year's Test at the SCG, which starts on January 4.

Both players will be available to play for their respective teams before returning to the Australian squad on New Year's Eve to prepare for the Ashes Test at the SCG," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

After playing seven Tests this year, Webster was omitted from the Australia XI for the opening Ashes match in Perth and has been unable to get back into the team.

But he may be in contention to reclaim his spot in the fifth and final Test due to Cameron Green's repeated failures with the bat during this series.

Inglis is less likely to earn a recall after scoring 32 in his three innings during the Brisbane and Adelaide Tests.

Defending champions Hobart are currently second in the Big Bash standings with three wins from four matches, while the Scorchers are coming off consecutive losses and sit fifth on the ladder.

