Ashwin thanks family, friends, and all those who helped him join the 500-wicket club

Chennai, March 17 Star off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has thanked his family, friends, coaches, and administrators of Tamil Nadu as he became the second Indian bowler to claim 500 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin dismissed England's Zak Crawley in the third Test as his 500th wicket in his 98th match, becoming the ninth bowler to join this club. He is the third off-spinner to do so after Muthiah Muralitharan and Nathan Lyon.

On Sunday, Ashwin took to social media to thank people who have played an important role in helping him reach this milestone.

"Success is the sum total of all those people who teach you the right lessons, who teach you the harsh lessons and luck. Luck plays a pivotal role in everyone’s lives, but I believe we make our own luck," Ashwin wrote in his message on Instagram.

He said it was his parents, family members and friends who were his vehicle to luck. "My vehicle to luck has been the strong pillars at home my parents (Ravichandran & Chitra) wife @prithinarayanan, kids, and friends. @vickykethar, Buvanesh, Gopi @coach__sanch @srinivas._rajhamany. Those pillars have ensured that luck has always touched me at the right times," he added.

The 37-year-old off-spinner from Chennai thanked all those people, including India's legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble, who have played a role in his success. "Special thanks to Secretary TNCA RI Palani, N. Srinivasan, @anil.kumble, Roger Binny, @cheekaofficial, Dr. RN Baba, @dk00019 @abhinavmukund, Dr. Ashok Sigamani. Finally, I would like to thank the @tncacricket for making 16.3.2024 a day I would never forget in my life," he said.

Ashwin, who has been felicitated by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), has also thanked his former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni for helping him and said he will be indebted to him for the rest of his life.

