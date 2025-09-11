Asia Cup: Bangladesh elect to bowl against unchanged Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against unchanged Hong Kong in 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Group B clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Bangladesh have never won a T20I game in Abu Dhabi, while Hong Kong are yet to win an Asia Cup match. Bangladesh arrive in the first game of the ongoing competition with huge confidence after securing series wins over Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

“First game for us, don't know how the pitch will behave so looking to bowl. Have played very good cricket in the last three series but these are different conditions. Three seamers, two spinners and six batters. Every game is important for us. Have to give 100 percent,” said Bangladesh skipper Litton Das.

Hong Kong, on the other hand, suffered a 94-run hammering at the hands of Afghanistan on the opening night and will be looking to bounce back. Skipper Yasir Murtaza said he wanted to bat first.

“We got what we wanted. Made few mistakes in the middle with the batters in the last game. Whatever has happened has happened in the past. New day today,” he said.

In their pitch report, former cricketers Bazid Khan and Russell Arnold said the pitch looked very dry due to it being used previously. “The cracks have opened up a bit. It's had good watering and rolling over the last two days. Ball will slide on. Don't think there will be much in the wicket to help the bowlers. Need to use the wind to your advantage,” they said.

Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (captain & wk), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, and Mustafizur Rahman

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (captain), Aizaz Khan, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, and Ehsan Khan

--IANS

