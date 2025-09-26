Asia Cup: Chamika dropped; Bumrah and Dube rested as Sri Lanka elect to bowl against India

Dubai, Sep 26 Janith Liyange replaced Chamika Karunaratne in the playing XI as Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the inconsequential final game of the Super 4 stage of the Men's T20 Asia Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

India, meanwhile, made two changes in their playing XI, resting Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube while bringing in Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh as replacements.

The contest is a dead-rubber as India have already qualified for the final after winning their first two matches of the Super 4s against Pakistan and Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka suffered defeats in their two previous encounters and, as a result, have been eliminated. This is the last Super 4s contest before the summit clash on Sunday, where India will face Pakistan.

The Lankan Lions, although eliminated, will look to end their campaign on a high. Speaking at the toss, skipper Charith Asalanka said, “We are going to bowl first. We know that we can't qualify for the final, but it is still an important game for us. It is a good pitch, and we want to restrict them to 170-175. They have been doing really well, especially our openers. We have one change - Liyange comes in for Chamika.”

The Men in Blue, being the only unbeaten side in the tournament thus far, aim to maintain their winning momentum in their pursuit of a ninth Asia Cup title.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team will continue doing what they have been doing so far, saying, “Just continue doing what we have been doing. We were actually looking to bat first. Good atmosphere, good game, and we are looking forward to it. It is part of the game (dropped catches).”.

Playing XIs:

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Harshit Rana, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyange, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

