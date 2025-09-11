Asia Cup: Litton Das leads Bangladesh to seven-wicket win over Hong Kong

Abu Dhabi, Sep 11 Skipper Litton Das starred with a fluent 59 off 39 balls as Bangladesh registered their first-ever T20I win over Hong Kong by cruising to a seven-wicket victory in their Asia Cup Group B game at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing 144, Litton’s partnership of 95 off 69 balls for the third wicket with Towhid Hridoy (35 not out) helped them reach the target with 14 balls to spare. Litton’s composed fifty and right time of shift in gears ensured Bangladesh were in control of the chase after a disciplined bowling performance had restricted a spirited Hong Kong to 143 /7.

Bangladesh’s chase began with Parvez Hossain Emon taking two fours and a six off Ayush Shukla in his first 13 balls. But the young pacer eventually had the last laugh as Emon was early into the shot and top-edged to deep mid-wicket.

Tanzid Hasan was next to fall, as he tried to loft pacer Ateeq Iqbal over mid-off, but was caught by mid-on running back. But Hong Kong giving 11 extras meant Bangladesh ended power-play at 51/2.

Though Litton and Hridoy kept the scoreboard ticking with some hard running between the wickets and bring up Bangladesh’s hundred in the 13th over, Hong Kong managed to keep themselves in contention by taking the pace off the deliveries and were backed by some energetic outfield fielding.

But Litton upped the ante in the 14th over, by getting a top-edge off Shukla for four, before shuffling across to scoop over the keeper for another boundary, as 12 runs came off the over. After driving Ehsan Khan through extra cover for four, Litton powerfully slog-swept Yasim Murtaza for six and brought up his fifty off 33 balls with a brace.

When Murtaza gave too much width, Litton quickly sliced him for four. Though Litton couldn’t finish the chase for Bangladesh after being castled for 59 by Ateeq, the side eventually got over the line to start their campaign on a winning not.

Brief Scores: Hong Kong 143/7 (Nizakat Khan 42, Zeeshan Ali 30; Tanzim Hasan Sakib 2-21, Rishad Hossain 2-31) lost to Bangladesh 144/3 in 17.4 overs (Litton Das 59, Towhid Hridoy 35 not out; Ateeq Iqbal 1-13, Ayush Shukla 1-32) by seven wickets

