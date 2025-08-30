Asia Cup match timings delayed by 30 minutes amid extreme heat

Dubai, Aug 30 18 of the 19 matches at the upcoming Men’s T20 Asia Cup, including the final, will now begin at 6:30pm local time - half an hour later than originally scheduled - to avoid sweltering heat conditions in the region.

With daytime temperatures in the UAE expected to touch 40s in September, as per the predictions by weather forecasters, it has led to all day-night fixtures in the eight-team competition being revised from 7:30 pm IST (6 pm local time) to 8 pm IST (6:30 pm local time).

The only game unaffected by the change is the lone day fixture between UAE and Oman on September 15 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, starting on 5:30 pm IST (4 pm local time).

The tournament will open on September 9 in Abu Dhabi, with Afghanistan facing Hong Kong in the curtain-raiser of the eight-team competition. Dubai will host 11 games, including the final on September 29 while Abu Dhabi will host eight matches.

India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong. It’s also the first time the Asia Cup, to be held in the T20I format, keeping in mind the preparation of teams for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, will have eight teams.

India will play its Group A games against the UAE and the high-stakes clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 10 and 14 respectively while its clash against Oman is slated to happen at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Super Fours stage, with the top two facing each other in the title clash to decide the winner of the 17th edition of the Asia Cup. India are the defending champions of the Asia Cup, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 final held in the 50-over format in Colombo. Sri Lanka had won the Asia Cup in the T20I version after beating Pakistan in the final in 2022.

