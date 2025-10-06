Asian Aquatics C’ships: India lose 6-20 to Kazakhstan in water polo

Ahmedabad, Oct 6 The third day of Water Polo and Artistic Swimming in the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships 2025 witnessed Indian Men’s Water Polo team lose 6-20 to Kazakhstan at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Artistic Swimming, Kazakhstan’s Karina Magrupova and Viktor Druzin secured the top spot in the Women’s Solo Free and Men’s Solo Free, respectively.

Kazakhstan secured a convincing 20-6 win over India in Men’s Group B. Baltabkuly Adil and Nedokontsev scored 4 goals each, Tosoy Eduard netted thrice, while Lamayev Maxim, Shakenov Murat, and Akimbay Aldiyar scored two goals apiece. And Akhmetov Ruslan, Madimar Almat, and Bobrovskiy Mstislav added 1 goal each. For India, Bhagesh Kuthe scored 3 goals, and Uday Uttekar and Praveen Gopinathan contributed 1 apiece.

Women’s Group A witnessed Japan beat Singapore 26-13. Japan continued their fine form as Kobayashi Maho led with 6 goals, followed by Sobajima Sakura (4), and Captain Fukuda Shoka, Lowrey Nina, Sanda Yumeka, and Shironoshita Kaho (3 each). Shibata Kanade scored 2, while Bando Riko and Eguchi Seira added 1 apiece. For Singapore, Yap Jingzuan scored 4, Lim Wan Jun and Lee Xuan Hai netted 3 each, and Tio Ji Suan, Koh Ting, and Yeo Ying added 1 each.

In Women’s Group B, Kazakhstan beat Hong Kong 21-10. Captain Marshina Anastassiya led Kazakhstan with 4 goals. Pochinok Darya and Anossova Valeriya scored 3 each, while Druzhina Yuliya, Krplun Viktoriya, Tsoy Anastassiya, and Altybassarova Vnelya netted 2 apiece. Novikova Anna, Nabiyeva Milena, and Yelizaveta added 1 each. For Hong Kong, Captain Lau Tsz Ching and Ho Cheuk Kiu scored 3 each, while Ng Hau Laam, Bau Hiu Lam, Lau Kwan, and Chan Pak Yin scored 1 apiece.

Men’s Group A saw China beat Hong Kong 21-2. Zhu Beile top-scored for China with 4, Zhang Jinpeng, Wang Beiyi, and Yang Shanglin added 3 each, Cai Yuhao and Zhu Gengmin scored 2 apiece, while Liu Zhilong, Chu Chenghao, Shen Dingsong, and Qin Zhou netted 1 each. For Hong Kong, Captain Cheng Hei Man and Ho Jason scored once.

Meanwhile, Iran beat Uzbekistan 28-7 in Men’s Group A. Behzadsabouri Farbood starred with 5 goals, while Mehrikonshari Alireza, Aghaei Karim Omid, Iranpourtari Ashkan, Adham Mersad, and Captain Yazdankhah Mehndi scored 3 each. Shams Mersad, Ghavidelhajiagha Amin, and Sadrnia Seyederfan scored 2 apiece, and Jalilpour Amirreza and Borghei Farbod added 1 each. For Uzbekistan, Nosirov Nuriddin and Sayfiddinov Burkhonjon scored 2 each, while Vishnyakov Artur, Sadikov Azizjon, and Yusudjanov Saidislombek netted 1 apiece.

The day ended with Singapore defeating Thailand 19-11 in Men’s Group B. Goh Wen Zhe and Loh Cayden Loh Dejun led Singapore with 4 goals each, Goh Matthias Goh added 3, See Tien Ee Jayden and Chow Yong Jun netted 2 each, while Yap Dong Xuan, Ong Ee Kin, Captain Rajandra Sanjiv, and Saik Justin Kin scored 1 apiece. For Thailand, Kaewmanee Suteenan, Maneejohn Phatsakorn and Chainiyom Phongsathon scored 2 each, while Pedpeenong Jiramate, Komkai Tanakorn, Klinhom Supakorn, Ekchaona Watcharawarong, and Captain Chompoosana Pattanit added.

