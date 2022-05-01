Asian Badminton C'ships 2022: Wang Zhi Yi stuns Akane Yamaguchi, Lee Zii Jia takes men's title

Lee Zii Jia defeated Jonatan Christie to claim the men's title at the Asian Badminton Championships 2022 in Manila on Sunday.

Malaysia's Lee won the men's singles final 21-17, 23-21 over his Indonesian rival.

Wang Zhi Yi lit the fuse earlier on finals day, by claiming the women's singles title despite losing the first set to Akane Yamaguchi. The 22-year-old Wang of China won 15-21, 21-13, 21-19 in an hour and eighteen minutes.

Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan from Indonesia overcame the Malaysian duo Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik in straight games to win 23-21, 21-10 in 29 minutes.

There was more joy for China in the women's doubles final as Chen Qing Chen / Jia Yi Fan are crowned Asian champs after a dominant 21-11, 21-15 win over Japan's Iwanaga Rin and Nakanishi Kie. The match was over in 44 minutes.

Zheng Si Wei / Huang Ya Qiong came out on top of an all-Chinese mixed doubles final against Huang Dong Ping and Wang Yi Lyu, Zheng and Huang were in complete control winning 21-17, 21-8 in 37 minutes.

( With inputs from ANI )

