New Delhi, Sep 17 Fresh off its bronze medal victory at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men’s hockey team kept the Tricolour flying high as it scored a 1-0 victory over China in the final of the Men’s Asian Champions Trophy at the scenic Moqi Hockey Training Base, China Daur Ethnic Park, Hulunbuir, on Tuesday.

Following the victory, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and future Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Jay Shah took to social media to congratulate the Indian team.

“I am elated to see the Indian men's hockey team's undefeated campaign at the Asian Championship Trophy 2024. @TheHockeyIndia has displayed an aggressive and dominant performance in the tournament as they clinched the trophy! Congratulations to captain @13harmanpreet and his team!

With this, India won the Men's Asian Champions Trophy for the fifth time and extended their record as the most successful nation in the competition that was introduced in 2011. Pakistan have won the title thrice while South Korea bagged their lone crown in 2021 in Dhaka. India won the title in the last edition played in Chennai in 2023, beating Malaysia 4-3 in the final.

Jay Shah has been elected unopposed as the next Independent Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Shah, who has served as the BCCI Honorary Secretary since October 2019 and Chair of the Asian Cricket Council since January 2021, will assume this prestigious role on December 1, 2024.

It is truly a great day for Indian Hockey as earlier on Tuesday, the Indian men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and former goalkeeper PR Sreejesh were nominated for the FIH Player of the Year and FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards, respectively, as the International Hockey Federation (FIH) announced the list of 30 players shortlisted for the FIH Hockey Stars Awards.

