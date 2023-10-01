Asian Games: Darius Kynan Chenai secures bronze medal in men's trap individual final

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : Indian shooter Darius Kynan Chenai secured his country a bronze medal in the men's trap individual final in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

With 32 points, he captured the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China's Ying Qi with 46 points while the silver was bagged by Kuwait's Talat Alrashidi with 45 points.

"Another BRONZE #KheloIndiaAthlete@kynanchenai bags the bronze medal in Men's Trap Individual (Final) Let's cheer out loud for his remarkable achievement Very well played, champ #Cheer4India #Hallabol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22B," SAI Media wrote on X.

https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1708403434234507603

This is India's 22nd medal in shooting, ending their best-ever run in the sport at the Asian Games.

India's Manisha Keer finished sixth in the women's trap final with a score of 16, failing to bag a medal.

Earlier, the Indian shooting trio of Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak, and Rajeshwari Kumari continued the country's monumental run in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games, as they secured a silver medal in the women's trap event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.

With a total of 337 points, India captured a silver medal. China took home the gold medal with a total of 357 points, establishing a world record, Asian record and Asian Games record in this category of shooting. The bronze medal was won by Kazakhstan with 336 points.

Also, the Indian shooting trio of Darius Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaiman captured a gold medal in the men's trap team event on Sunday.

Kuwait captured the silver medal with 359 points, falling short of gold. With 354 points, China walked away with the bronze.

With a total of 361 points, India captured the gold and also set a new Asian Games record, toppling the previous record by Kuwait from 1994.

Earlier, the Indian shooting duo of Sarabjot Singh and Divya Subbaraju secured a silver medal in the mixed 10 m air rifle pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday.

With a total of 14 points, India fell just two points of gold to China, who secured a total of 16 points to get the top prize.

Now, India's medal tally at the Asian Games is a total of 41 medals, with 11 gold, 16 silver and 15 bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor