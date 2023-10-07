Asian Games: Deepak Punia wins silver medal in disappointing wrestling campaign

Hangzhou, Oct 7 Former World Junior Champion and 2019 World Championship in senior category, Deepak Punia salvaged some pride for Indian wrestling at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou by winning a silver medal in the Men's Freestyle 86Kg wrestling here on Saturday.

Punia, who missed a bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, fought superbly to reach the gold medal match but bowed down to Iran's Hassan Yazdanicharati, the Rio Olympic Games gold medallist who claimed a silver in Tokyo in 2021 and a three-time World Champion in the 86kg.

The Iranian defended the gold he had won in the 2018 Games in Indonesia by beating Punia Victory by technical superiority - without any point scored by the opponent, 3 minutes 31 seconds into the six-minute bout.

Punia was totally overpowered by the Iranian wrestler who won eight technical points in the first period of the bout and then added two more points as Punia was cautioned and shown a yellow card for not making enough effort in the bout.

Among the other wrestlers in action on Saturday, Yash lost in the quarterfinals in men's freestyle 74kg, Sumit lost to a Kazakhstan grappler in the first round of men's freestyle 125kg while Vicky lost to Kazakhstan's Alisher Yergali in men's freestyle 97kg bout.

Punia had started his campaign with some dominant wins in the preliminary rounds. He defeated Uzbekistan's Javrail Shapiev, winning a close bout 4-3 VPO1 (victory by points with points scored by the opponent).

India team coach Sujeet Maan was happy with Puni's performance saying the wrestler had some injuries last year.

“His performance was better than before. Not disappointed. He has put in a good performance and I’d say I am satisfied with it. His target is the Paris Olympics,” said Maan.

He agreed that Punia had exceeded his expectations.

"At the last Olympics (Tokyo) he lost in the last few seconds (and the chance to claim) the bronze medal. Last year he had some injuries. This is only his second tournament (this year). He has put in a good performance,” said the coach.

Overall, it was a disappointing campaign by the Indian wrestlers as they failed to win a gold medal, finishing with one silver and five bronze medals, one of them in Greco-Roman. Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia lost the bronze medal match in men's 63kg freestyle.

In the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, India won two gold and one bronze medal.

