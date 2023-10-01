Asian Games: Harmilan Bains walks away with silver in women's 1500m final

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : Indian athlete Harmilan Bains secured a silver medal finish in the women's 1500m final in the ongoing Asian Games on Sunday.

Harmilan finished second on the podium, clocking 4:12.74s, just more than a second behind the eventual winner, Bahrain's Winfred Mutile.

Mutile clinched the gold medal with a timing of 4:11.65s, while Marta Hirpato walked away with a bronze medal finish with a timing of 4:15.97s.

Notably, Harmilan's mother Madhuri Saxena is also a 2002 Asian Games silver medallist in 800m.

Earlier in the day, in the men's shot put final, India's Tajinderpal Singh Toor turned the tide in his favour with his sixth attempt.

With a throw of 20.36m, Tajinderpal topped the chart, surpassing Saudi Arabia's Mohamed Daouda who was leading the race for gold with a throw of 20.18m on his fourth attempt.

Sahib Singh was also in contention for the medal but failed to clinch a podium finish alongside his fellow national teammate. He finished in the 8th position with a throw of 18.62m.

Tajinderpal's gold affirmed the dominance he has had in the event over the past couple of years. His throw of 20.75 m is a record in the history of the Asian Games.

With his exploits on Sunday, he set a new Asian record with a throw of 21.77m.

Earlier, track and field athlete Avinash Sable rewrote history by clinching a gold medal in the men's steeplechase 3000m with record-breaking timing in the history of the Asian Games.

Sable, who was India's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Commonwealth Games, became the country's first medallist in the 3000m steeplechase at the Asian Games.

He also bested the previous record of 8:22.79, which was held by Iran's Keyhani Hossein for the past five years, clocking 8.19.50s. Sable's efforts also brought India's first gold in athletics in the 19th Asian Games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor