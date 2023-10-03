Asian Games: India wins bronze in men's canoe double 1000m race

Hangzhou [China], October 3 : India sealed a bronze medal in the men's canoe double 1000m event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

India's Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh paired up to finish in third place and clinched the bronze medal. The India duo clocked 3:53.329mins in the men's canoe double 1000m race.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's Shokhmurod Kholmuradov and Nurislom Tukhtasin Ugli sealed the gold medal after finishing at 3:43.79mins.

Kazakhstan's Timofey Yemelyanov and Sergey Yemelyanov finished at the silver spot after they clocked 3:49.991mins.

"Huge cheers for Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam! The duo has clinched a well-deserved Bronze in the Men's Canoe Double 1000m event with a timing of 3.53.329 at the #AsianGames2022! India Let's cheer out loud for our champs," Sports Authority of India wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Canoeing events started on September 30 and Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh clinched India's first medal in canoeing events at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. The Canoeing events will conclude on Tuesday.

Earlier, in the men's canoe single 1000m, Niraj Verma finished in seventh place in the final of the canoeing and missed the medal after he clocked 4:36.314mins.

In the upcoming final event of the women's kayak single 500m race, Soniya Devi Phairembam will take part in the final and might bag another medal for India in the canoeing event.

In the medals tally at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, India stands in fourth place with a total of 61 medals, which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

