Asian Games: Indian men and women march into pre-quarters with easy wins in preliminary groups

Hangzhou, Sep 23 The Indian men's and women's teams continued their unbeaten run in the preliminary round matches in their respective groups in the Asian Games table tennis competitions here, marching into the pre-quarterfinals with an unbeaten record.

The Indian men defeated Tajikistan 3-0 in their preliminary Group F match while the women blanked neighbours Nepal by the same margin at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Gymnasium on Saturday.

Despite giving a chance to younger players, the Indians won all three ties in straight games.

Manav Thakkar set the ball rolling by blanking Afzalkhon Mahmudov 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 in double quick time while Manush Shah quelled a bit of a fight by Ubaydullo Sijltonov 13-11, 11-7, 11-5 in just 14 minutes to make it 2-0 for India.

Harmeet Desai sealed the victory for India with an 11-1, 11-3, 11-5 victory.

The women's team too had it easy despite resting top star Manika Batra. Diya Chitale defeated Sikka Shrestha 11-1, 11-6, 11-8 while Ayhika Mukherjee overcame Nabita Shrestha 11-3, 11-7, 11-2. In the third match, Sutirtha Mukherjee defeated Evana Magar Thapa 11-1, 11-5, 11-2 to seal the match for India.

The India men will next play Kazakhstan in the pre-quarterfinals on Sunday while the women face Thailand in another Round of 16 match on Sunday.

