Asian Games: Indian men's team bags silver in Bridge
By IANS | Published: October 6, 2023 05:10 PM2023-10-06T17:10:35+5:302023-10-06T17:15:08+5:30
Hangzhou, Oct 6 Indian men's team bags silver in bridge after losing to Hong Kong at the 19th ...
Hangzhou, Oct 6 Indian men's team bags silver in bridge after losing to Hong Kong at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.
A team of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari, and Sumit Mukherjee lost 238.1-152 to Hong Kong in the final.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app