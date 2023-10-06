Asian Games: Indian men's team bags silver in Bridge

Hangzhou, Oct 6 Indian men's team bags silver in bridge after losing to Hong Kong at the 19th Asian Games, here on Friday.

A team of Raju Tolani, Ajay Prabhakar Kahre, Rajeshwar Tewari, and Sumit Mukherjee lost 238.1-152 to Hong Kong in the final.

