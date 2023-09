Asian Games: Indian squash team to start their campaign on Tuesday 

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : The Indian squash team will kick off their campaign while many athletes will compete in medal events on Tuesday.

*Boxing

-Men’s 57kg Round of 32: Sachin Siwach (IND) vs Asri Udin (MAS) - 12:30 PM

-Men’s 92+kg Round of 16: Narender (IND) vs Elchoro Uulu Oomatbek (KGZ) - 6:15 PM

*Shooting

-Men’s and women’s skeet qualification, individual and team phase 1 (Men’s: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa women’s: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore) - 6:30 AM onwards

-Women’s 25m pistol precision individual and team (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards

-Medal event: 10m air rifle mixed team qualification, bronze medal matches and gold medal match (Divyansh Singh Panwar and Ramita) - 6:30 AM onwards

Equestrian

-Medal event: Dressage Prix St-Georges team and individual (Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela) - 5:30 AM onwards

*Squash

-Men’s team Pool A: India vs Singapore - 7:30 AM-Women’s team Pool B: India vs Pakistan - 7:30 AM

-Men’s team Pool A: India vs Qatar - 4:30 PM

*Fencing

-Medal event: Women’s sabre individual (Bhavani Devi) - 6:30 AM onwards

*Track cycling

-Women’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Shushikala Agashe, Celestina, Mayuri Dhanraj Lute, Triyasha Paul) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Men’s team sprint qualifying, round 1 heats and final (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Esow Alben, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam, Rojit Singh Yanglem) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Men’s team pursuit qualifying, round 1 heats and final (Venkappa Shivappa Kengalgutti, Dinesh Kumar, Manjeet Kumar, Neeraj Kumar, Vishavjeet Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards

*Volleyball

-Men’s classification 5th-6th match: India vs Pakistan - 4:00 PM

Chess

-Men’s Individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual rounds 5, 6 and 7 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

*Esports

-Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Round of 32 and bracket matches (Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas) - 7:20 AM onwards

*Hockey

-Preliminary Men’s Pool A: India vs Singapore - 6:30 AM

*Judo

-Medal event: Men’s -100kg (Avtar Singh) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Medal event: Women’s -78kg (Indubala Devi Maibam) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Medal event: Women’s +78kg (Tulika Maan) - 7:30 AM onwards

*Sailing

-Medal events: Final races Mixed Multihull Nacra 17, Mixed Dinghy 470, Girl's Dinghy ILCA4, Boy's Dinghy ILCA4, Women's Skiff 49erFX, Women's Windsurfer RS:X, Men's Skiff 49er, Men's Windsurfer RS:X (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards

-Qualifying races for various other categories (multiple sailors) - 8:30 AM onwards

*Swimming

-Women’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Women’s 200m backstroke (Palak Joshi) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Men’s 1500m freestyle fast and slow heats (Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat) - 7:30 AM onwards

-Men’s 4x100m medley relay heats and final (Team India) - 7:30 AM onwards

*Tennis

-Multiple singles and doubles matches (Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan and more) - 7:30 AM onwards

*Wushu

-Men’s 70kg quarter-finals (Suraj Yadav) - 5:00 PM onwards

-Men’s 60kg quarter-finals (Surya Bhanu Partap Singh) - 5:00 PM onwards

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor