Asian Games: Indian team wins men's 4x400m relay to clinch gold, 18th in Hangzhou

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : The quartet of Anas Muhammed Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh broke the national record to clinch India's 18th gold in the Asian Games in the men's 4x400m relay on Wednesday.

The Indian team clocked a timing of 3:01.58s to walk away with another gold in the day.

Qatar claimed the second spot with their season-best timing of 3:02.05s. While Sri Lanka walked away with a bronze medal with a timing of 3:02.55s and also broke their national record.

The Iraq team got disqualified from the event due to lane infringement.

While the Indian quartet were aiming for the gold, on the other side of the field Indian javelin throwers, Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jenna were in a league of their own competing for the gold in a highly engaging men's final. While the rest were merely competing for the sole bronze medal finish.

There was a neck-to-neck competition between two Indian athletes as both players attempted for gold, however, in the end, it was the defending champion who prevailed with his season best of 88.88. Meanwhile, Jena showed his mettle in the event to clinch a silver medal after much competition with Neeraj.

