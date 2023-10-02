Asian Games: Indian women's basketball team loses against North Korea in quarterfinal

Hangzhou [China], October 2 : The Indian women's side lost in the basketball quarterfinal match against North Korea at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

The Indian women's side failed to dominate the match and lost by 57-96 against North Korea. They failed to qualify for the semi-final of the event after their disappointing loss.

In all four quarters of the game, the women's Indian basketball failed to take a lead. In the first quarter, India lost by 20-26. In the second quarter, Shireen Vijay Limaye's side lost by 6-26. In the last two quarters of the game, India failed to win and lost by 17-22, and 14-22 respectively.

Talking about the statistics, India kept 14 offensive rebounds. On the other hand, Noth Korea 18.

The opponents were also good with their defensive skills as North Korea kept 26 defensive rebounds. Whereas, India only managed to keep 19 defensive rebounds.

India scored 14 points from turnovers, while North Korea converted 22 turnovers into points.

In the Group A preliminary round of the tournament, the Indian women's basketball team won two and lost one game.

They came to the quarterfinals after losing against China by a huge margin of 111-53. However, they won against Indonesia and Mongolia and finished the group stage in second place with five class points.

Indian women’s basketball team: Manmeet Kaur, Stephy Nixon, Poonam Chaturvedi, Madhu Kumari, Shireen Vijay Limaye (Captain), Sreekala Ran, Sruthy Rathinavel, Pushpa Senthil Kumar, Sathiya Senthilkumar, Dharshini Thirunavukkarasu.

As of now, India has bagged 56 medals in total, which includes 13 gold, 21 silver, and 22 bronze medals.

